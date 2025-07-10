Bayou Community Foundation launches interactive Food Bank Calendar, helping locals access resources easily

The Bayou Community Foundation has launched a new interactive calendar to help locals find the resources they need quickly and efficiently.

The new calendar is part of the Bayou Region Food Bank Directory, which also includes an interactive map that was added this past February. The directory is a project of the Bayou Region Working Group on Hunger, and was created in direct response to needs identified in the 2023 Community Needs Assessment.

The easy-to-use online directory connects those interested to food banks, pantries, and distribution sites in Lafourche, Terrebonne and Grand Isle, with details on services and contact information.

“We want to make this directory as easy to use as possible for people,” said Kati Lee, Community Impact Officer with the Bayou Community Foundation. “This new calendar, alongside the map, will ensure people get the help they need when they need it most.”

To use the interactive map and calendar, please click here. Paper copies are also available to be printed from the website, if you know someone in need who does not have internet access.

Whether you are a neighbor looking for support or a nonprofit looking to guide clients, this tool is for everyone.

For more information about the Bayou Region Working Group on Hunger and/or how to get involved, contact Community Impact Officer Kati Lee at Kati@BayouCF.org or call 985-219-0048. If your food bank or pantry is not listed, please click here.

The Bayou Community Foundation was created in 2012 by a group of business leaders and philanthropists from Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes. It is the only public community foundation specifically and solely serving Lafourche Parish, Terrebonne Parish, and Grand Isle, Louisiana.

In the aftermath of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita and the 2010 Gulf oil spill, these local leaders recognized the need for a community foundation to strengthen human services, education/workforce development, and coastal preservation efforts in our area, as well as to serve as the philanthropic engine for national and international assistance in the event of a future emergency or natural disaster.

For more information, please visit their website.