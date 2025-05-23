Bayou Community Foundation launches Second Harvest Bayou Fund to fight local hunger

The Bayou Community Foundation is excited to announce the opening of their new Second Harvest Bayou Fund, an easy and efficient way to help end hunger right here in our community.

“Hunger in Lafourche and Terrebonne is a real crisis, with over 30,000 local residents lacking consistent healthy food, including 1 out of 5 children in our Bayou Region,” said the Bayou Community Foundation. “By partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank, we are working to battle hunger right here at home with the new Bayou Fund, providing an easy and impactful way for caring and compassionate residents to help fill this critical need in our community.”

Donors throughout our region and beyond can now make tax-deductible gifts to the Second Harvest Bayou Fund at Bayou Community Foundation to specifically and solely fund the purchase of food, food distribution operations, infrastructure and supplies for over 50 local Second Harvest food pantry and food bank partners in Lafourche Parish, Terrebonne Parish, Grand Isle and St. Mary Parish.

“Bayou Community Foundation works hard each day to fill critical needs in Lafourche, Terrebonne and Grand Isle, and food insecurity has been one of our priorities over the past five years. We are excited to open the Second Harvest Bayou Fund to give all of our neighbors the chance to quickly and easily feed our neighbors who are hungry, especially considering today’s high food cost,” says Executive Director Jennifer Armand. “Please join us in this fight against hunger with a gift to Bayou Community Foundation’s Second Harvest Bayou Fund!”

Every gift to BCF’s Second Harvest Bayou Fund goes directly to feeding residents in our bayou communities, funding the large purchases of food and critical infrastructure at local Second Harvest food pantry partners that serve our local residents in need, One hundred percent of your donation stays right here to directly fill the needs of OUR local residents right here at home.

To donate or learn more about the Fund, visit bayoucf.org/2ndharvestbayoufund or download a mail-in form at BayouCF.org/Donate.