Bayou Country Children’s Museum announces free admission days for Thibodaux residents

The Bayou Country Children’s Museum is excited to announce that in partnership with the City of Thibodaux, Thibodaux residents can now enjoy select free days at the local museum throughout the remainder of 2025.

Thibodaux residents are invited to head over to the City of Thibodaux Parks and Recreation Office to pick up a special voucher during business hours. Proof of residency is required.

“My hope is that through our partnership with the City of Thibodaux, we will be able to ensure that all children in our community have the opportunity to experience the enriching and imaginative play offered by the Bayou Country Children’s Museum,” said BCCM Director Rebekah Richoux-Quinn.

The first date for free entry is just around the corner – Spring Break! Mark the following dates throughout the year to redeem your vouchers:

Session 1: April 21-25, 2025

Session 2: July 1-3, 2025

Session 3: October 13-14, 2025

Session 4: November 24-26, 2025

Session 5: December 29-31, 2025

The Bayou Country Children’s Museum is a hands-on museum which provides the type of recreational learning that has a lasting impact on child development. For children, play is a critical way to find out about new things, and is instrumental in scientific exploration, discovery and creativity. The museum provides children ages 2-12 years with a unique learning environment that enhances the classroom experience.

For more information about the Bayou Country Children’s Museum, please visit their website.