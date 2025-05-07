Bayou Country Children’s Museum partners with A&G Refrigeration to sponsor “Step in a Bubble” Exhibit

The Bayou Country Children’s Museum is pleased to announce a new community partnership with A&G Refrigeration, sponsoring the museum’s popular Step in a Bubble Exhibit.

This long-time visitor favorite invites children to step into a giant bubble ring and surround themselves with a life-sized bubble—offering a magical, hands-on way to explore science through play.

“Bubbles capture the attention of children and adults alike, making them a fun and powerful tool for discovery,” said Rebekah Richoux-Quinn, Executive Director of the Bayou Country Children’s Museum. “We are thrilled to partner with A&G Refrigeration to help keep this exhibit engaging and accessible. Partnerships like this allow us to continue offering high-quality experiences that spark learning and creativity.”

Headquartered in Thibodaux, LA, A&G Refrigeration is known for its innovation, integrity, and strong community values. The company’s sponsorship helps support the upkeep and continued success of an exhibit beloved by museum-goers of all ages.

“As a parent, I’ve seen firsthand how much joy and learning this museum brings to kids—my son loves coming here,” said Phillip Richard, owner of A&G Refrigeration. “It’s exciting to see the museum continue to grow, and we’re proud to support an exhibit that sparks curiosity and imagination in such a fun way.”

The Bayou Country Children’s Museum plays a vital role in helping our region’s children, families, and organizations embrace the love of learning and the power of play while celebrating our unique Cajun culture.

Located in Thibodaux, Louisiana, this hands-on museum provides the type of recreational learning experience desired by parents and educators that has a lasting impact on child development. For children, play is a critical way to find out about new things.

The ability to play is instrumental in scientific exploration, discovery, and creativity. The museum offers school break and summer camps, field trips, tot day camps and hosts birthday parties throughout the year. For more information about the Bayou Country Children’s Museum, please visit www.bccm.info.