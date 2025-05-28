Bayou Country Children’s Museum reveals re-imagined Rouses Markets Grocer Exhibit

The Bayou Country Children’s Museum is thrilled to announce the grand unveiling of its newly re-imagined Rouses Markets Grocer Exhibit, offering an enhanced, hands-on learning experience for children and families across the region.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the museum yesterday to celebrate the exhibit’s official reopening.

The updated exhibit, made possible through the continued partnership with Rouses Markets, combines imaginative play with educational components to teach children about healthy food choices, budgeting, and the importance of local agriculture. Complete with realistic grocery shelves, shopping carts, a functioning checkout station, a weigh scale, lower bunkers to store food with locally inspired food items, the exhibit encourages role-playing and teamwork, sparking creativity and curiosity in young minds.

“We are so excited to reopen this favorite exhibit with a fresh, vibrant look and new interactive features,” said BCCM Executive Director Rebekah Quinn. “Thanks to Rouses Markets, children can now enjoy an even more immersive experience that connects them to the food systems of Louisiana in a fun and meaningful way.”

Reflecting the cultural and culinary identity of South Louisiana, the Rouses Markets Grocer Exhibit features a variety of regionally inspired items and incorporates new technology and updated visuals to engage today’s young learners.

Photos provided by BCCM.

“We’re proud to support the Bayou Country Children’s Museum,” said Donny Rouse, CEO. “Kids love

shopping with their parents in our stores — and at the museum, they get to be both the shopper and

part of the team. They can fill their carts, stock shelves, and check out at the register. The exhibit really

brings the grocery store experience to life.”

The Bayou Country Children’s Museum in Thibodaux plays a vital role in helping our region’s children, families, and organizations embrace the love of learning and the power of play while celebrating our unique Cajun culture.

“Our hands-on museum provides the type of recreational learning experience desired by parents and educators that has a lasting impact on child development,” said BCCM in a statement. “For children, play is a critical way to find out about new things. The ability to play is instrumental in scientific exploration, discovery, and creativity.”

The museum offers school break and summer camps, field trips, tot day camps and hosts birthday parties throughout the year. For more information about the Bayou Country Children’s Museum, please visit www.bccm.info.

About Rouses Markets – Rouses Markets is a family-owned grocery chain with over 60 locations across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. Founded in 1960, Rouses is known for its dedication to quality, customer service, and community engagement, proudly serving the Gulf Coast region for over 60 years. For more information about Rouses Markets, please visit www.rouses.com.