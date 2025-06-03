Bayou Country STEM Adventure Trail offers a summer of fun and learning for local families

The Bayou Country Children’s Museum (BCCM) and BayouSTEM are teaming up once again to bring families an exciting mix of outdoor fun and hands-on learning through theBayou Country STEM Adventure Trail. This summer initiative blends Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) with the natural charm of the bayou region, encouraging families to get outside and explore.

“The Bayou Country STEM Adventure Trail highlights local parks, trails, libraries, museums, and even ice cream shops across the bayou region,” said Rebekah Richoux-Quinn, Executive Director of BCCM. “It’s a fun way to discover everything our community has to offer — right in our own backyard.”

The trail contains two loops: a Lafourche loop and a Terrebonne loop. Families can pick up free STEM kits at libraries in Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes. Each kit includes supplies for engaging activities linked to various trail stops on each loop.

Families who complete three stops on a loop will earn a free T-shirt, and those who complete three stops on each loop will receive a free admission pass to the Bayou Country Children’s Museum.

Visit bayoustemtrail.com and download your adventure guide to begin your journey.

From Thibodaux to Cocodrie and everywhere in between, the BCCM STEM Adventure Trail promises a summer filled with discovery, learning, and unforgettable memories for the whole family!