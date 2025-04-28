Bayou Region Incubator announces winners of the 2025 Pitch Night Competition

Last week, the Bayou Region Incubator hosted their 2nd Annual Bayou Region Pitch Night, where ten local companies came out to pitch their businesses to a panel of judges.

Niki Foret Norton from Southern Merch and Marketing not only pulled first place in the Expansion Phase of the Bayou Region Pitch Night, but also walked away as the first-place Grand Prize winner of $10,000.

“I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to share my story, my mission, and my vision for how branded merchandise can truly make an impact,” said Niki with Southern Merch and Marketing. “This is just the beginning, and I can’t wait to keep growing, creating, and putting my client’s brand in their audience’s hands!”

Rashad Rainey, owner of Sunset Slush 985, took home first place in the Idea Phase of the Bayou Region Pitch Competition. In addition to $5,000, Sunset Slush 985 was awarded the Audience Choice and “Shark Tank” award.

“A huge thank you to all ten talented businesses that competed in last night’s 2025 Bayou Region Pitch Night!” reads a statement from the Bayou Region Incubator. We were thrilled to see such innovation from both our idea-stage and expansion-stage participants. Congratulations to each of you!”

The ten businesses that participated in Bayou Region Pitch Competition are as follows:

Bourbon Watch Co.

Geaux Paddle

HaulR

HuntHub

J Mobile Notary

Jellybeans Play Place

Passio Studio

Southern Merch and Marketing

Sunset Slush 985

Swim with Ms Kim ISR

Powered by Nicholls State University, the Bayou Region Incubator serves as a hub for entrepreneurship, mentorship, and business growth in South Louisiana. The incubator provides resources, networking opportunities, and strategic guidance to startups in Lafourche, Assumption, Terrebonne, St. Mary, and St. James parishes, fostering economic development and innovation across the region.

Congratulations to all those local businesses who participated in the 2nd Annual Bayou Region Pitch Night! For more information about the Bayou Region Incubator and how they can help your small business, please visit their Facebook or website.