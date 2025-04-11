Bayou Region Top Medic of the Year Finalists announced for excellence in EMS

Each year, Acadian Ambulance recognizes its exceptional EMS personnel for their tireless work ethic and dedication. From across the company’s four-state service area, 32 finalists were nominated by their peers for displaying exemplary attitudes and providing excellent patient care. The top winners are selected by a company-wide committee.

Acadian Ambulance will honor its top Medics of the Year, all regional honorees, and its entire medical team at its celebration on May 9, 2025 in Lafayette. Paramedic Bryce Poincon and EMT Tanya McPherson represent the company’s Bayou service area and were finalists for the top honors.

Acadian Ambulance has operated in the Bayou Region since 1973, when it began serving in Terrebonne Parish. The company has nearly 200 employees in the region, which encompasses Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Mary, Assumption, St. James, and St. John the Baptist parishes.

Bryce Poincon, Paramedic

Bryce’s 9-year journey in the paramedic field began the day he donned the uniform. As a Critical Care Transport Paramedic, he’s provided life-saving care in critical moments. As a Field Training Officer, he’s mentored countless new paramedics, sharing his knowledge and ensuring the next generation is just as skilled and compassionate. Now, as a Paramedic Field Supervisor, Bryce leads by example, upholding the highest standards of care and professionalism for his team and the community.

Bryce’s dedication goes beyond technical skills—he approaches every call with calm, a sharp mind, and unwavering commitment. His leadership is built on respect, humility, and responsibility.

Tanya McPherson, EMT

Tanya McPherson excels in her professional role and demonstrates leadership, compassion, and a deep commitment to the welfare of others.

With over three years of experience as an EMT, Tanya continually pushes the boundaries of exceptional care. Her passion for her work is evident in every aspect of her job, from responding to emergency calls with calm precision to going above and beyond. As a Field Training Officer, she mentors recruits, sharing her knowledge and dedication to service. Tanya leads by example, instilling confidence in others with patience, wisdom, and a commitment to excellence.

Her clinical skills are exceptional, earning her Acadian’s Clinical Excellence Award for her ability to assess and respond to critical situations with care. Tanya’s performance also earned her Acadian Ambulance’s President Performance Award, a well-deserved recognition of her tireless work ethic. Tanya’s service, both professionally and personally, sets a standard of excellence that all can aspire to.

Acadian Ambulance is one of the largest ambulance services in the nation, offering emergency and non-emergency transportation to areas in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee. They are employee-owned and accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services.