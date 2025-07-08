Bernadette Pickett named 2024 WBA ATHENA Leadership Award Recipient

The Women’s Business Alliance of the Bayou Region proudly presented the 2024 ATHENA Leadership Award to Bernadette Pickett at a special evening reception held this June.

Bernadette serves as Assistant District Attorney for Terrebonne Parish and Executive Director of the Children’s Advocacy Center. Her impact spans courtrooms, classrooms, and the community — from launching Louisiana’s first DWI Court to creating intervention programs for at-risk youth. She’s a tireless advocate for families, a mentor to future leaders, and a driving force for change in Terrebonne Parish.

“I’m honored to be included among the great women who won before me,” Bernadette shared. “I pray I’m able to continue working and helping the great people of Terrebonne Parish.”

The WBA also recognized April Blanton, Financial Advisor and Partner at Guardian Wealth Advisors with Ameriprise Financial, as the 2024 ATHENA Finalist. April is known for her compassionate leadership, financial expertise, and her commitment to empowering women.

The ATHENA Awards celebrate women who lead with courage, serve with heart, and inspire others to rise. This year’s honorees exemplify those values — and then some.

For more information, contact the WBA at bayouregionwba@gmail.com or follow them on Facebook.