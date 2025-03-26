BESE’s Bridging Success Tour coming to Lafourche Parish, highlighting career education and workforce development

The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) is bringing its Bridging Success: Classroom to Career Connections Tour to Lafourche Parish on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

State Education Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley, as well as leaders from business, industry and education, will be spending the day at the Career Magnet Center in Lockport to see high-quality career education in action and learn how strong career and technical education (CTE) programs like internships and apprenticeships benefit students and the local workforce, ultimately impacting the future of our region and state.

Louisiana is shifting to a new accountability model for schools and districts that increases the emphasis on work-based learning experiences, including CTE training, internships and apprenticeships. BESE members have been traveling around the state meeting with local school systems, business and industry leaders and economic development organizations to work on efforts to expand the work-based learning opportunities available to students across Louisiana. The Lafourche Parish event is the final stop of the five-city Bridging Success tour.

Approximately 60 policymakers, business leaders and educators are expected to attend and take part in roundtable meetings, panel discussions and other collaborative efforts to help support and expand career education and workforce training initiatives.

Speakers and registered participants represent the Louisiana Department of Education, Louisiana BESE, the Governor’s Office, the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the Louisiana House of Representatives and Senate, Bayou Industrial Group (BIG), South Central Industrial Association (SCIA), COLAB, Nicholls State University, Fletcher Technical Community College, local Chambers of Commerce, local industries, and surrounding parish school districts.

The Lafourche event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CMC, 6419 Highway 308 in Lockport.