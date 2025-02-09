Blondie Balloons brings a touch of Houma to the Super Bowl LIX festivities

Houma’s own Blondie Balloons is bringing style to a very special Super Bowl LIX event this weekend!

“The Vice President of the National Football Wives Association recently messaged me and said she loved our work and wanted to us to create a design for their upcoming event, the Super Bowl Ladies Lounge in New Orleans,” explained owner of Blondie Balloons, Jasmine Becnel. “Even with just a few days to turn the project around, we said yes, and are so excited to bring a piece of Houma to the Super Bowl.”

Photos provided by Blondie Balloons. Venue: Disappear Here, New Orleans. King Cake: Chez Cake Bakery. Shirts: NGU Designs

With the Super Bowl spotlight often focused on player-related events, the National Football Wives Association, in collaboration with the NFL Women’s Community, has recently launched their “Super Bowl Ladies Lounge” event to honor the wives, mothers, and girlfriends of the players. This exclusive experience offers a much needed retreat for the women behind the players, creating a celebratory atmosphere of self-care, femininity, and sisterhood– and this year’s event will feature a special touch from Terrebonne Parish.

“We couldn’t have done this without the support of our Houma community, and all the ways they have uplifted Blondie Balloons,” continued Becnel.

The Super Bowl Ladies Lounge took place on Saturday, February 8, 2025, prior to Super Bowl LIX at Caesar’s Superdome on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Blondie Balloons is located in Houma with a passion for celebrating all of life’s special moments. Established in 2020, Blondie Balloons established their first brick-and-mortar location in 2023, and now proudly offer a wide array of products, services, and event rentals to accompany their balloons– for everything from birthdays to the Super Bowl. For more information, please visit their Facebook.