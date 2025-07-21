Blondie Balloons to host innovative, environmentally-friendly Balloon Art Class this August in Thibodaux

Blondie Balloons of Houma is offering the bayou region’s first-ever balloon art class, featuring 100% biodegradable balloons.

The idea for this innovative class was spearheaded by Blondie Balloons owner Jasmine Becnel, who will also be instructing the one-day lesson. The class is sponsored by Betallic Balloons, who leads their industry in sustainability with their environmentally-friendly balloons– which won’t end up in waterways or nature after the party’s over.

“We attended the Balloonathon Convention in Chicago and met some of the leaders in our industry, and that’s when I brought up the idea of teaching a class,” said Jasmine Becnel. “I was introduced to Betallic’s Education Director and they were all for it and wanted to sponsor. This is truly going to be a one-of-a-kind event for our area.”

Photos provided by Blondie Balloons.

The class will be split into two parts, beginning with the basics and ending with more complex techniques such as twisting and distortion. Part 1 will include how to build columns and pillars, formulas and building garlands, installing garlands, and creating a focal point backdrop. After lunch, Part 2 will cover how to build a balloon wall, twisting flowers, stems, and leaves, and distortion basics.

“I’m self-taught, I learned balloon art from TikTok University and experts who decided to upload tutorials,” chuckled Jasmine. “I’m really excited to share my knowledge, and it’s a great honor to be vetted and approved by leaders in our industry to lead this class. For me this is an expression of art and brings joy, and I have a lot of passion for the work and can’t wait to bring it to the community.”

Whether you are an experienced balloon artist or a beginner interested in learning the ropes, anyone from across Louisiana is invited to join this class.

The upcoming Balloons In Bloom class is hosted by All American Balloons, and will take place on August 29, 2025 from 10:00 AM-5:00 PM at Rendezvous in Thibodaux. Tickets are $150 and include lunch, and may be purchased here.

For more information about Blondie Balloons, please visit their Facebook.