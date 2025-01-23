Boil Water Advisory for 12,944 customers in Terrebonne Parish

A main line break during this severe winter weather event has caused the pressure to drop below 20 PSI in the area served south of the Presque Isle Pump Station, therefore there is a Boil Water Advisory for this area.

Click here to determine if you are included in the BWA. www.tpcw.org/advisory-map

Please boil your water for at least 1 minute in a hard, rolling boil before human consumption.

In addition, Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1 announced their office will be closed today, January 23, 2025. We will have crews on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. We will have customer service reps available to take your calls after 12:00 pm.