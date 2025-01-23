Boil Water Advisory for 12,944 customers in Terrebonne Parish

Terrebonne Parish residents urged to conserve water usageJanuary 22, 2025
Lafourche Parish curfew lifted; use caution on roadwaysJanuary 23, 2025
Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1 issued Boil Water Advisory on January 22, 2025 at 10 a.m. for customers south of 3796 Highway 24 including Presque Isle Dr. (7,999 customers).
A main line break during this severe winter weather event has caused the pressure to drop below 20 PSI in the area served south of the Presque Isle Pump Station, therefore there is a Boil Water Advisory for this area.
Click here to determine if you are included in the BWA. www.tpcw.org/advisory-map
Please boil your water for at least 1 minute in a hard, rolling boil before human consumption.
In addition, Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1 announced their office will be closed today, January 23, 2025. We will have crews on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. We will have customer service reps available to take your calls after 12:00 pm.