Boil Water Advisory for 12,944 customers in Terrebonne Parish

January 22, 2025
Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1 issued Boil Water Advisory on January 22, 2025 8:15 p.m. for customers along Bayou Dularge Rd South of 3 Bayou Dularge Rd and Customers Along Grand Caillou Rd South of 3330 Grand Caillou Rd. (4,124 customers) and customers along North Bayou Black Dr and Bayou Black Dr from 5104 North Bayou Black Dr to 203 Deadwood Rd. (871 customers).

Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1 issued Boil Water Advisory on January 22, 2025 at 10 a.m. for customers south of 3796 Highway 24 including Presque Isle Dr. (7,999 customers).

A main line break during this severe winter weather event has caused the pressure to drop below 20 PSI in the area served south of the Presque Isle Pump Station, therefore there is a Boil Water Advisory for this area.

Click here to determine if you are included in the BWA. www.tpcw.org/advisory-map


Please boil your water for at least 1 minute in a hard, rolling boil before human consumption.

In addition, Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1 announced their office will be closed today, January 23, 2025. We will have crews on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. We will have customer service reps available to take your calls after 12:00 pm.

