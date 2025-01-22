Boil Water Advisory for parts of Terrebonne, Conservation Notice for entire Parish

Water Conservation Notice issued for Lafourche
January 22, 2025
Recent storm brings historic 8-12″ of snow to southern Louisiana, most recorded since 1895
January 22, 2025
Water Conservation Notice issued for Lafourche
January 22, 2025
Recent storm brings historic 8-12″ of snow to southern Louisiana, most recorded since 1895
January 22, 2025

Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1 issued Boil Water Advisory today, January 22, 2025 at 10 a.m. for customers south of 3796 Highway 24 including Presque Isle Drive. Currently, 7,999 customers are affected.


A main line break during this severe winter weather event has caused the pressure to drop below 20 PSI in the area served south of the Presque Isle Pump Station, therefore there is a Boil Water Advisory for this area.

Click here to determine if you are included in the BWA. www.tpcw.org/advisory-map

Please boil your water for at least 1 minute in a hard, rolling boil before human consumption.


In addition, Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1 is asking all customers to conserve water at this time. It’s sunny out and the temps are getting above freezing. Please stop running your faucets and postpone running washers, dishwashers, etc. Our system needs time to recover to restore pressure.

There are areas of the parish that may have little to no pressure. Please know that we are working to bring the system back to normal but we need your help.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

January 22, 2025

Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter reminds community members to protect pets in persistent cold weather

Read more