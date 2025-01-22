Boil Water Advisory for parts of Terrebonne, Conservation Notice for entire Parish

A main line break during this severe winter weather event has caused the pressure to drop below 20 PSI in the area served south of the Presque Isle Pump Station, therefore there is a Boil Water Advisory for this area.

Click here to determine if you are included in the BWA. www.tpcw.org/advisory-map

Please boil your water for at least 1 minute in a hard, rolling boil before human consumption.

In addition, Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1 is asking all customers to conserve water at this time. It’s sunny out and the temps are getting above freezing. Please stop running your faucets and postpone running washers, dishwashers, etc. Our system needs time to recover to restore pressure.