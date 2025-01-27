Boil Water Advisory rescinded for Lafourche Parish

Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 announced a Rescind-Boil Water Advisory today, January 27, 2025, at 10 a.m.

Effective immediately, Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is rescinding  the Boil Water Advisory issued on January 22, 2025 . Investigative samples analyzed by the Louisiana Department of Health indicate the Boil Water Advisory can be lifted for all customers serviced by the District.


At this time, the District has no areas under a Boil Water Advisory. The Water Conservation Notice is also rescinded at this time. Normal water use can be resumed.

We would like to thank everyone for their cooperation and patience.

