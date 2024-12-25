Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin’ announces 2025 change in ownership

Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin’, one of Houma’s most beloved seafood restaurants, has recently announced an exciting change of ownership– while keeping it in the family.

“It is with great honor and pride that we announce that this January, our son Ryan Blanchard will be buying Boudreau & Thibodeau’s to allow us to retire while still staying a part of this wonderful environment,” said owners Mike and Debra Blanchard. “Thank you for all your support over the years– it will ALWAYS be our favorite restaurant!”

Photos provided.

Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin’ opened its doors in August of 1988 with the mission to bring together great food, great people, and great times in a fun, Cajun-honoring environment. Under Ryan Blanchard’s stewardship, this mission will remain the same.

Ryan began working at Boudreau & Thibodeau’s as a server in 2014 while attending Nicholls State University in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in Professional Sales Marketing with a minor in Management. In 2016, Ryan was promoted to the Assistant Manager position, a role he held until his graduation. In 2021, Ryan accepted an offer from his parents to work as Business Development Manager for their three businesses, working to re-stabilize after Hurricane Ida and COVID-19– leading him to a position to take over Boudreau & Thibodeau’s today.

Photo provided.

“It feels really fulfilling to take over the family business. I’m blessed to have the opportunity to purchase it and even more blessed to have my parents as lifelong role models and mentors for my work ethic and business acumen,” said Ryan. “We’ve built our reputation on our great food and hospitable service, so my top priority is to keep those good things going and to continue to strive for consistency in all areas.”

For more information about Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin’, please visit their Facebook page.