Boudreaux Canal Bridge to reopen this afternoon, DOTD announces

As the current bridge crisis in Terrebonne Parish continues, the Department of Transportation and Development has announced a promising update.

The Boudreaux Canal Bridge will reopen to vehicle traffic today, July 18, 2025 at 4:00 PM. This comes on the heels of yesterday’s announcement that the Dularge Bridge is reopening during select weekday hours.

The bridges that are still out of order are the Dulac Pontoon Bridge, the Buquet Bridge, the Mandalay Bridge, the Daigleville Bridge, the Bayou Blue Pontoon Bridge, and the Company Canal Bridge.

To stay tuned for more bridge updates as they become available, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook.