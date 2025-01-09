Bourgeois Meat Market is now an official Hunters for the Hungry drop-off location

The Bourgeois Meat Market is excited to announce they are now an official partner and drop-off location for Hunters for the Hungry Louisiana– the only partner within the Terrebonne and Lafourche area.

Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish hunters can now drop off deer meat to Bourgeois Meat Market to have it professionally processed and then picked up by a local food bank– all with no cost to the hunter. Our community can make a huge impact for this important program!

“The Mission of Hunters for the Hungry is to encourage hunters and fishermen to make a difference in the lives of their neighbors by sharing their bounty of wild game and fish in order to combat hunger,” reads a statement from Hunters for the Hungry. “Lean protein is the most difficult part of the meal to get donations for, yet it’s the most essential. Let’s do our part in sharing the protein we have access to!”

Bourgeois Meat Market is located at 543 W. Main Street in Thibodaux and 3700 W. Park Avenue in Gray.

The meat must be dressed and quartered if still on the bone. Boneless meat is fine as well. As of now, wild hogs are not accepted, but this may change once the deer season ends.

For more information, please call 985-447-7128 or visit Bourgeois Meat Market on Facebook.