Brand-new tennis and pickleball courts coming to Chauvin Park

Terrebonne Parish Recreation District #7 is excited to announce that a new tennis court, in addition to two new pickleball courts, are currently underway in Chauvin Park.

“The old tennis courts had suffered damage over the years and particularly during Hurricane Ida– the concrete was messed up and they were difficult to play on, so we have been looking forward to redoing them,” said Belinda Prosperie, also know as Ms. Bea, Director of Recreation District #7.

However, instead of keeping both tennis courts in the remodel, it was decided to replace one with brand-new pickleball courts for local sports enthusiasts to enjoy.

“It’s very exciting to see it all come together,” said Ms. Bea. “We are hoping to have it done and open to the public in the coming months.”

For more information as it becomes available, please visit Recreation District #7 on Facebook.