Brandy Pitre named Relay For Life of Terrebonne Parish 2026 Event Chair

From Relay For Life of Terrebonne Parish – Relay For Life of Terrebonne Parish is excited to present their 2026 Event Chair, Brandy Pitre.

Brandy is a longtime supporter and is proud to serve as the Event Chair for the 2026 Relay for Life of Terrebonne Parish, bringing both passion and purpose to the fight against cancer. A dedicated community leader, Brandy is married and a proud parent of two children. Professionally, she works at Walther Animal Clinic, where care and compassion are part of everyday life.

Beyond her professional role, Brandy is deeply involved in the community. She currently serves as President of Junior Auxiliary of Houma. She sits on the Board of Directors for both the Terrebonne Parish Chamber of Commerce and the Eleanor Claire Memorial Foundation. Her commitment to service is driven by a strong belief in giving back and making a difference in the lives of others.

Whether through professional work, volunteer leadership, or supporting critical causes like the American Cancer Society, Brandy is committed to building a stronger, healthier community.

Relay For Life is more than a walk – it’s a chance to come together in your local community to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost, and fight back against every cancer as we come together for every life. For more information about our 2026 Relay For Life of Terrebonne Parish, please stay tuned to their website and Facebook.