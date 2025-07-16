BREAKING: Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson, III announces Resignation

Lafourche Parish President announced his resignation Wednesday, July 16, 2025 during a meeting with parish employees. Chaisson said that he would be leaving office on August 1, 2025.

“It has been an absolute honor to serve the people of Lafourche Parish for the past 6 ½ years as its President,” Chaisson said. “We have made it through so much together. From the world’s worst pandemic to the most intense hurricane we have ever faced, our community is stronger and growing again, and I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish. We have set a new standard in parish government, worked to reform our tax structure, and make Lafourche the place that people want to live, work, and play. While recovery and other work needs to continue, it’s time for the next set of leaders to emerge. I am excited to start this next chapter in my life and work alongside our Governor to reimagine the way we construct and rehabilitate our roads and bridges across our great state.”

“Archie has been a dedicated public servant for Lafourche Parish, working tirelessly to answer the needs of the southeast region. We are excited to bring Archie into the Administration to serve in this new role,” said Governor Jeff Landry. “Working together with Secretary Ledet and the entire DOTD team, I am confident that the days of a more efficient transportation department are on the horizon.”

Parish President Chaisson began his service to the citizens of Lafourche Parish in 2011 as the Coastal Zone Management Administrator and later as the Parish Administrator. After a stint as the Public Works Director for the City of Thibodaux, Chaisson was elected as the ninth Parish President in 2023 and was only the second Parish President to be reelected and the first to be reelected unopposed. In 2023 Chaisson was chosen by the other 20 coastal parishes to serve as the President of Parishes Advocating for Coastal Endurance and served on the Executive Board of the Police Jury Association of Louisiana.

Upon leaving office, Chaisson will remain involved in matters facing parish governments, as he will join the Governor’s Office as the Executive Director of the newly created Office of Louisiana Highway Construction.

Background Information – Until a special election is held, a vacancy in the Office of Parish President shall be filled by the Parish Administrator. The parish council, within ten (10) days after the vacancy occurs, shall call an election to fill the vacancy. The election shall be held according to the timetable and procedures established by the state law for the filling of vacancies in elected local offices.