BREAKING: Large fire currently burning at historic Nottoway Plantation in White Castle

Glenn (Pookie) J. Guidry
May 15, 2025
Photo provided by Charleigh Photography on Facebook.

Crews are currently fighting a large fire at the historic Nottoway Plantation, which was reported mid-afternoon by Nottoway employees, reports WBRZ News.

 

It is currently unclear how much of the Plantation has burned.

 

Photos provided by Chris Nakamoto on Facebook.


 

Located in White Castle, Louisiana, the Nottoway Plantation is one of the oldest plantation homes in the south and dates back to the late 1850’s.

 

“Some staff members stated they had gone into the museum on the second floor and there was smoke,” said Iberville Parish President Chris Daigle in a statement. “They exited the museum. At the time they returned, the whole room was in flames.”

 

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

