BREAKING: Pilot killed in fatal Lafourche Parish helicopter crash early this morning

Calling All Gamers: Nicholls State and Terrebonne Parish team up for free Esports Summer Camp
July 23, 2025
Calling All Gamers: Nicholls State and Terrebonne Parish team up for free Esports Summer Camp
July 23, 2025

Photo provided by LPSO.

Earlier this morning, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies and another agencies responded to a fatal helicopter crash in Thibodaux just east of Laurel Valley Road.

 

The Vermillion-based pilot, who has not been identified but is believed to be in his 60s, was spraying crops near a sugar cane field when officials believe he struck a power line, reported WDSU 6. The pilot was confirmed dead on the scene.

 

Federal authorities will be investigating. This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

 

Photo provided.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release

Related posts

Photo provided Colonel Esports.

July 23, 2025

Calling All Gamers: Nicholls State and Terrebonne Parish team up for free Esports Summer Camp

Read more