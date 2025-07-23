BREAKING: Pilot killed in fatal Lafourche Parish helicopter crash early this morning

Earlier this morning, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies and another agencies responded to a fatal helicopter crash in Thibodaux just east of Laurel Valley Road.

The Vermillion-based pilot, who has not been identified but is believed to be in his 60s, was spraying crops near a sugar cane field when officials believe he struck a power line, reported WDSU 6. The pilot was confirmed dead on the scene.

Federal authorities will be investigating. This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.