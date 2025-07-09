BRIDGE UPDATE: LA DOTD announces Dularge Bridge estimated to reopen within a week

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced an update on the Bayou Dularge Bridge.

Contractors are currently working on reinstalling repaired motors on the Bayou Dularge Bridge in Terrebonne Parish. The bridge is estimated to reopen within a week.

The Dularge Bridge closed suddenly on June 23, 2025 due to electrical issues. It is currently one of eight bridges that are out of order in the parish. The other closed bridges are the Dulac Pontoon Bridge, the Buquet Bridge, the Mandalay Bridge, the Daigleville Bridge, the Bayou Blue Pontoon Bridge, the Company Canal Bridge, and the Boudreaux Canal Bridge.

The closure of these bridges prompted a declaration of a State of Emergency from Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron. “Some [bayou] residents are currently relying on just one bridge to access their homes and businesses and to evacuate in the event of a storm,” reads the official order from Parish President Jason Bergeron. “The simultaneous shut down of eight bridges within the parish puts the Parish in a state of crisis and emergency, requiring immediate and urgent action to avert injury to the lives, property, health, safety, and welfare of residents of Terrebonne Parish.”

For more information as it becomes available, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook.