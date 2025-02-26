Brief lockdown at Raceland schools lifted after precautionary investigation

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that out of an abundance of caution, all three Raceland schools were placed on a brief lockdown around 1 PM today as deputy investigated an incident in the area of LA 308 near the schools.

The lockdown was lifted after deputies determined there was no danger to the schools.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
