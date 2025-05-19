BTNEP recognized statewide for mobilizing 500 volunteers, removing 12 tons of litter from Bayou Lafourche

Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) is pleased to recognize seven groups who went above and beyond during Love the Boot Week 2025, Louisiana’s largest litter cleanup and beautification event that recently took place across all 64 parishes. Included in the list of prestigious award winners was Lafourche Parish’s own Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program (also known as BTNEP).

Award winners were selected based off criteria including amount of litter removed, beautification efforts, and volunteer recruitment.

The Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program in Lafourche Parish was awarded the title of Outstanding Nonprofit/Business for their work during Love the Boot Week 2025, where they hosted their annual Bayou Lafourche Clean Up event. During the event, over 500 volunteers gathered to clear 12 tons of litter from an 82 mile stretch of Bayou Lafourche, helping to protect the local water and surrounding wildlife.

“For 14 years, BTNEP has hosted the Bayou Lafourche Cleanup, and it has allowed us the pleasure of working with thousands of volunteers and dozens of sponsors and partners over the years. And while each year brings something new, one thing has remained constant…we believe our estuary has some of the best supporters in the nation!” said BTNEP. “Over 500 volunteers swapped a slow Saturday morning for a day in the sun, bettering one of the estuary’s most vital waterways and its surrounding habitat.”

The overall mission of the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program is to preserve and restore this the 4.2 million-acre region, striving to rebuild and protect the estuary for future generations. The program accomplishes this goal through the implementation of a science-based, consensus-driven plan that utilizes partnerships focused on the estuary’s rich cultural, economic, and natural resources. Read more about their vision and goals here.

“These groups promote environmental stewardship in their communities and exemplify what it means to Love the Boot,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Let’s keep the momentum going every day of the year to clean up Louisiana and put the paradise back in our Sportsman’s Paradise.”

During Love the Boot Week, 26,935 individuals volunteered a total of 81,852 hours at over 1,408 events, removing a record 514 tons of litter in all 64 parishes. Diverted from the landfill and recycled were 16,503 plastic bottles and aluminum cans. In addition to litter removal, volunteers focused on community beautification, planting 1,204 trees and 3,672 plants, and refurbishing 477 gardens. Participating in Love the Boot Week were 31 colleges and universities, 171 K-12 schools, 117 individuals and family groups, 117 businesses, 286 non-profit organizations, and 271 governmental entities.

The rest of the 2025 Love the Boot Award Winners are as follows:

Outstanding State Agency: Department of Public Safety and Corrections, East Baton Rouge Parish Employees from 15 different Corrections offices and facilities participated in Love the Boot Week, cleaning up an impressive 10,000 pounds of litter.

Outstanding Parish: St. John the Baptist Parish In addition to picking up 3,000 pounds of litter, St. John Parish representatives visited local schools to teach elementary students about the importance of recycling.

Outstanding City: City of Alexandria, Rapides Parish Over 300 volunteers gathered under the CleanAlex initiative to pick up more than 14,000 pounds of litter.

Outstanding University: Grambling State University, Lincoln Parish Grambling State University students, faculty, staff, and alumni gathered to remove 1,000 pounds of litter and plant 1,200 plants.

Outstanding K-12 School: Scotlandville Pre-Engineering Magnet Academy, East Baton Rouge Parish During Love the Boot Week, Scotlandville Pre-Engineering Magnet Academy picked up 1,500 pounds of trash, and planted 20 trees and 75 pollinator-friendly plants.

Outstanding Recycling Group: St. Charles Parish During the annual Trash Bash event, St. Charles Parish picked up 634 plastic bottles and aluminum cans that were diverted from the landfill to be recycled.



Love the Boot Week 2026 is scheduled for April 18-26. Registration will open at LoveTheBoot.org in January 2026.

About Keep Louisiana Beautiful – Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) is a state program under the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and the Department of Culture, Recreation, & Tourism promoting personal, corporate, and community responsibility for a clean and beautiful Louisiana. KLB supports local communities through programs and resources for litter education, prevention, removal, enforcement, beautification, recycling, waste reduction, and sustainability initiatives. KLB is affiliated with the national organization, Keep America Beautiful, and is supported by a robust statewide network of Community Affiliates and University Affiliates. Learn more at KeepLouisianaBeautiful.org.

Written in partnership with Keep Louisiana Beautiful. Edited for publication on the Times of Houma/Thibodaux.