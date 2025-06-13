Buc-ee’s officially opens Mississippi location less than two hours from Houma-Thibodaux area

Get excited, Houma! Southern Mississippi’s highly anticipated new Buc-ee’s has officially opened their doors.

Now less than a two hour drive away, this new location brings the convenience store over 100 miles closer to the Houma-Thibodaux area.

Buc-ee’s, which is described as an experience rather than a convenience store, is a staple experience when visiting the south. The new franchise is located on 43 acres of the northwest corner of Menge Avenue and Interstate 10, around Pass Christian, Mississippi.

During the grand opening on June 9, 2025, huge crowds gathered with Buc-ee’s founder Beaver Aplin to celebrate the store’s opening– with some even traveling as far as California or Hawaii.

Although the chain convenience store was originally founded in Texas, there are now dozens of locations spread across the Gulf Coast, including in Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi. There is also currently one being built in Lafayette, Louisiana, is coming soon.

The Mississippi Buc-ee’s is one of the chain’s largest mega-stores which is known for its size, clean restrooms, trademark snacks, a multitude of gasoline pumps, and of course, the beaver mascot. The stores are geared to families and travelers looking for a fun stop on their road trips.

The new Buc-ee’s is located at 8245 Firetower Road, Pass Christian, Mississippi.