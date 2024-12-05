Cajun Music Preservation Society marks the end of 10th anniversary year, looks forward to 2025

In 2024, The Cajun Music Preservation Society celebrated 10 years of bringing life and awareness back to the art of traditional Cajun music in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.

The Cajun Music Preservation Society was started in April of 2014, and was established by four founding members who are still active in the society today. “We truly started out of a shared desire to preserve Cajun culture, particularly the music,” said Misty McElroy in a 2023 interview. “We wanted to bring back that traditional Cajun music to our home. We were partially inspired to create the society after we noticed a significant revival of Cajun music in the Lafayette area, and we were interested in starting that here.”

The Cajun Music Preservation Society is well known in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes for hosting events such as Cajun Music Lessons, the Swamp Stomp Concert Series, and their bi-monthly Cajun Jams at Gina’s at the Legion in Thibodaux on every first and third Wednesday of the month– all of which serve as a great way to facilitate a connection between locals and historic instruments.

“Preserving the cultural aspects of our region is just as important as preserving the physical integrity of our coastal wetlands,” said President and Founding Member Dr. Quenten Fontenot.

The organization has further provided live Cajun music at over 200 events, not counting their frequent jams. They have also expanded to include a charitable aspect, giving out $100,000 to local Cajun musicians over the last decade.

This past week, the Cajun Music Preservation Society recently wrapped their final gathering of 2024, marking the end of their 10th anniversary year.

“When we started the Cajun Music Preservation Society, it was an uphill battle to spark interest in Cajun music. Today, the response is incredible—our jams are vibrant with 20 musicians playing together, and people regularly ask us to bring Cajun music to their events,” continued McElroy.

The Cajun Music Preservation Society will kick off their 11th year on January 6, 2025 at Gina’s At The Legion at 6:00 PM for their Mardi Gras Jam. For more information about the society, or to get involved, please visit their Facebook page.