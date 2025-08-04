Call for artists: Art After Dark to return to Downtown Houma August 29, registration is now open

Calling all artists!The Bayou Regional Arts Council is excited to announce the return of Art After Dark in partnership with Houma Main Street’s Live After 5.

Local artists are invited to come out to downtown Houma to show off their work. Community members can stroll around downtown, supporting Terrebonne Parish artists and enjoying live music.

The Art After Dark event will take place on August 29, 2025 from 7:00-10:00 PM.

The Bayou Regional Arts Council is currently accepting applications for artists booths. Spots are free but limited, so if you are interested in obtaining a booth, please email director@bayouarts.org.

For more information, please visit the Bayou Regional Arts Council on Facebook.