Calling All Coastal Warriors: Volunteers requested for Phase Two of Port Fourchon Restoration Project, beginning in April 2025

Restore or Retreat and Ducks Unlimited are excited to announce the upcoming Phase Two planting of the Port Fourchon Terracing and Living Shoreline Project in southern Lafourche Parish.

This project is currently under construction and is visible on the southern side of Highway 1 headed towards Grand Isle. Phase One of the planting took place in December of 2024, and community members are now invited to ‘Save the Date’ for a Phase Two– a volunteer-driven, large-scale vegetative planting event which has been made possible with support from Woodside Energy. Phase Two will officially complete this project.

“Our volunteers will be planting approximately 6,000 black mangroves, which will provide vegetative enhancement and assist in critical sediment retention for the newly constructed terraces situated on The Louisiana Land and Exploration Company LLC,” reads a statement from Restore or Retreat. “This multi-day event will require a large number of volunteers, and encourage everyone to join us for the special opportunity to conserve our wetlands.”

Once completed, this restoration project will result in over 87,000 linear feet of earthen marsh terraces and over 4,000 linear feet of living shoreline, improving fish and wildlife habitat and protection of surrounding wetlands and critical infrastructure around Port Fourchon.

Phase two of the planting will take place April 3rd and 4th, 2025. Registration is set to open on March 10th on their official website, www.restoreorretreat.org. Organizers encourage those interested to register early due to space limitations.

This project was made possible through the Ducks Unlimited/ConocoPhillips Louisiana partnership with support and collaboration with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, Edward Wisner Trust, Lafourche Parish Government, Greater Lafourche Port Commission, LA Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA), Chevron, Shell, Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), US Fish and Wildlife Service, LA Department of Wildlife and Fisheries – LA Outdoors Forever, James M. Cox Foundation, and other Gulf Coast Initiative sponsors. Also with additional support from Florida based clothing company MANGgear. These collaborations with our partners are how we will be successful in our restoration efforts.

Ducks Unlimited and Restore or Retreat wishes to thank you the public for your continued support of our collective efforts to restore and protect our wetlands for future generations. We couldn’t do it without you, our volunteers.

For more information on how your company or group can bring volunteers to this project please reach out to Polly Glover (Restore or Retreat Project Coordinator) at polly.glover@nicholls.edu or Joseph Orgeron (Restore or Retreat Executive Director) at joseph.orgeron@nicholls.edu.