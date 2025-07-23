Calling All Gamers: Nicholls State and Terrebonne Parish team up for free Esports Summer Camp

Nicholls State University is excited to announce they have partnered with Terrebonne Parish to host a free, week-long Esports Camp.

The 2025 Terrebonne Esports Camp is a summer program focused on competitive gaming, leadership and team-building hosted by Nicholls State University’s Colonel Esports program.

The camp will take place July 28-August 1, 2025 from 8:00 AM-4:00 PM at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma. The program will introduce students to esports through structured gameplay, workshops and activities focused on communication, teamwork and digital citizenship.

Lunch will be provided each day, and all necessary gaming hardware and software will be supplied onsite. Campers will work closely with trained esports counselors from Nicholls.

An open house will be held on campus at Nicholls Esports Arena on Saturday, August 2, 2025, providing campers and their families the opportunity to tour the state-of-the-art facility and explore college-level esports opportunities.

Registration is available for Terrebonne Parish residents aged 10 through 17 here. Space is limited and expected to fill quickly, so early registration is encouraged.

The 2025 Terrebonne Esports Camp is made possible through a cooperative endeavor agreement between Nicholls State University and the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, who share a mission to expand educational, recreational and technological opportunities for local youth.