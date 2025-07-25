Calvin Price Jr., 35, pleads guilty to multiple vehicle burglaries charges from 2024

The Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office has announced a guilty verdict.

Calvin Price Jr., 35, plead guilty on ten counts of Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Number and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

He was sentenced to twelve years per count for Simple Burglary (Vehicle) and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and five years for Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Number. Assistant District Attorney Stephen Schieffler prosecuted the case. All sentences will be served concurrently (at the same time).

Price committed multiple vehicle burglaries in the Thibodaux community in November and December of 2024. He was arrested by the Thibodaux Police Department during a targeted operation. During a search warrant, the firearm with the obliterated serial number of recovered.

Although the sentences will be served concurrently, the twelve year sentence for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon being served without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.