Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost elected as first-ever American Pope

In a moment watched by millions around the world, white smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel chimney today, signaling the election of a new pope and the beginning of a new chapter for the Roman Catholic Church

The College of Cardinals selected Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, following a series of secret conclave votes. The announcement was made from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, where the newly elected pontiff greeted the faithful with the traditional words, “Habemus Papam”—“We have a pope.”

Born in Chicago, Cardinal Prevost spent most of his ministry serving in Latin America. He served in Peru from 1985 to 1986 and from 1988 to 1998 as a parish pastor, diocesan official, seminary teacher and administrator. He was made a cardinal in 2023.

Pope Leo XIV’s papacy officially begins today, May 8, 2025.