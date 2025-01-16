Carl Harding, Kim Chauvin elected as 2025 Terrebonne Parish Council Chair and Vice Chair

During their regular council meeting on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, the Terrebonne Parish Council elected their 2025 Council Chair and Vice Chair.

The two representatives nominated for 2025 Council Chair were District 5 Councilman Kevin Champagne and District 2 Councilman Carl Harding, the incumbent Vice Chair. The vote proceeded as follows, coming to a 4-4 tie:

Daniel Babin – Champagne

Kim Chauvin – Champagne

Steve Trosclair – Harding

Brien Pledger – Harding

Carl Harding – Harding

Clayton Voisin – Harding

John Amedee (Current Chair) – Champagne

Kevin Champagne – Champagne

Clyde Hamner (tiebreaker) – Harding

Harding Wins

“I would like to thank God, my supporters, and my colleagues,” said Mr. Harding upon receiving the Council Chair gavel.

District 8 Councilwoman Kim Chauvin was unanimously nominated for the position of 2025 Council Vice Chair. Congratulations to the elected leadership on the 2025 Terrebonne Parish Council!

To watch the full meeting from January 15, 2025, please click here.