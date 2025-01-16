Carl Harding, Kim Chauvin elected as 2025 Terrebonne Parish Council Chair and Vice Chair

Lafourche Parish Council elects 2025 LeadershipJanuary 16, 2025
Judy M. Breaux BabinJanuary 16, 2025
During their regular council meeting on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, the Terrebonne Parish Council elected their 2025 Council Chair and Vice Chair.
The two representatives nominated for 2025 Council Chair were District 5 Councilman Kevin Champagne and District 2 Councilman Carl Harding, the incumbent Vice Chair. The vote proceeded as follows, coming to a 4-4 tie:
- Daniel Babin – Champagne
- Kim Chauvin – Champagne
- Steve Trosclair – Harding
- Brien Pledger – Harding
- Carl Harding – Harding
- Clayton Voisin – Harding
- John Amedee (Current Chair) – Champagne
- Kevin Champagne – Champagne
- Clyde Hamner (tiebreaker) – Harding
- Harding Wins
“I would like to thank God, my supporters, and my colleagues,” said Mr. Harding upon receiving the Council Chair gavel.
District 8 Councilwoman Kim Chauvin was unanimously nominated for the position of 2025 Council Vice Chair. Congratulations to the elected leadership on the 2025 Terrebonne Parish Council!
To watch the full meeting from January 15, 2025, please click here.