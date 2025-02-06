CASA of Terrebonne reaches highest number of advocates since 2021

CASA of Terrebonne is excited to announce that with 52 community members advocating for 78 children, they have reached the highest number of volunteers since 2021.

“Beginning in early 2022, as our parish and the world began to recover from COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida, our program worked hard to reintroduce our mission to the public. Now, we are finally seeing those efforts pay off,” said CASA of Terrebonne Outreach/Training Coordinator, Anna Merlos. “Not only are we swearing in larger volunteer classes, but we’re also welcoming a younger generation of advocates—a shift that means so much to us.”

CASA of Terrebonne’s mission is to be a voice for children in foster care by advocating independently and objectively in the courts for their best interest. The vision of the organization is to create a community where every child in and beyond foster care is given the opportunity to thrive in a safe, loving, and permanent home– a mission and vision they are achieving with each passing day.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done, and volunteers to recruit, but we are incredibly honored to see our community recognizing the need for CASA volunteers and answering that call,” continued Merlos.

Currently, there are still 205 children in Terrebonne Parish are still waiting for an advocate sidekick. Community members can sign up for the upcoming summer pre-service session beginning May 20, 2025. Step up, answer the call, and change a child’s future!

For more information about CASA of Terrebonne and how to become involved, please visit their website or Facebook.