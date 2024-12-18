CASA of Terrebonne receives over 500 donations in annual Christmas Toy Drive

CASA of Terrebonne is making sure no child goes without Christmas cheer this holiday season.

The local organization recently announced that during their annual Christmas Community Toy Drive, beginning in November, they received over 500 toy donations– meaning that 80 CASA children, and many more locally, received presents for Christmas.

“We are absolutely amazed at the outpouring of love and support from our Terrebonne Parish community,” said Lead Advocate Supervisor Jenny Domangue. “It’s been an overwhelming season of processing donations and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

Photos provided by CASA of Terrebonne.

With over 500 donations, the amount processed was more than ever before at CASA of Terrebonne. Donations were distributed not only to CASA children, but also through the Department of Children and Family Services and the Family Preservation Court, for local kids ages 0-17.

“To every single person who donated money, shopped from our Amazon Wishlist, filled our Toy Drive Boxes, or helped wrap gifts—you’ve made magic happen,” reads an official statement from CASA of Terrebonne. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your incredible generosity. We are so grateful for each and every one of you. Wishing you all a very merry Christmas filled with joy, love, and the spirit of giving!”

CASA of Terrebonne’s mission is to be a voice for children in foster care by advocating independently and objectively in the courts for their best interest. CASA of Terrebonne envisions a community where every child in and beyond foster care is given the opportunity to thrive in a safe, loving, and permanent home. For more information, please visit their Facebook or website.