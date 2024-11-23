CASA of Terrebonne recognizes Volunteer of the Year, celebrates those advocating for local foster children

Last night, CASA of Terrebonne gathered to celebrate another remarkable year of advocating for the foster children of Terrebonne Parish.

“The evening was filled with joy, laughter, and heartfelt moments as we reflected on the incredible dedication and sacrifices of our advocates,” said CASA of Terrebonne in a recent statement. “Each year, we come together to honor their unwavering commitment, and every year, the task of choosing just one advocate to recognize becomes more challenging—because every single one of you is deserving of the highest praise.”

CASA of Terrebonne wishes to extend their warmest congratulations to all of this year’s honorees. “Your work changes lives, and we are so proud to have you as part of our CASA family,” said the organization.

This year’s awardees are (biographies and photos provided by CASA of Terrebonne):

Advocate of the Year – Buddy McNabb

“Buddy has been a cornerstone of our program since joining the CASA board in 2011, and his passion for helping foster children shines brightly. After becoming an advocate in 2019, Buddy quickly demonstrated the profound impact one person can have on a child’s life.

In his first case, he stood by three siblings through unimaginable challenges, building trust and offering steadfast support. Even after the case closed, one of the children—a now 17-year-old—still knows she can count on him, a testament to the lifelong bond they share.

Buddy’s dedication didn’t stop there. He took on another sibling case in 2022, providing consistency and comfort to two young girls. His commitment to being present through every move, court hearing, and life change exemplifies the heart of CASA’s mission.

We are so proud to honor Buddy, whose compassion, perseverance, and selflessness have changed lives. Thank you, Buddy, for being a beacon of hope and advocacy for the children of Terrebonne Parish.”

Rookie of the Year – Lani Tarr

“Since being sworn in just eight months ago, Lani has gone above and beyond, making a lasting impact on the children and families she serves. She has already helped reunite five children with their families, demonstrating an incredible commitment to family preservation and child welfare. Currently working on her fourth case, Lani approaches every child with love, care, and a deep desire to ensure their voices are heard and their needs are met.

“Beyond her casework, Lani is an invaluable part of the CASA community. She actively participates in office events, offers her support to fellow advocates, and embodies the spirit of teamwork and collaboration. Her passion for helping others shines through in everything she does.

“Lani’s compassionate approach and tireless dedication inspire all of us at CASA. It is our honor to recognize her extraordinary contributions and present her with this well-deserved award. Thank you, Lani, for your incredible impact on Terrebonne Parish’s foster children and families.”

Board Member of the Year – Tim Stevens

“Since joining the board in November 2022, Tim has been an incredible asset to our organization. He brings a business owner’s perspective that has helped us grow and sustain our program while consistently stepping up to support CASA in meaningful ways. Whether completing training, offering fresh ideas, or pitching in when needed, Tim’s dedication is evident.

“His connections and generosity have played a vital role in CASA’s success. From being instrumental in projects like the Salad Station partnership and the limestone project to securing sponsorships through his company, The Brickyard, Tim has truly helped to support our mission.

“Beyond his work, Tim is a pleasure to work with—his upbeat attitude and passion for CASA make him a valued member of our team.

“We are so proud to honor Tim’s contributions and celebrate his well-deserved recognition as Board Member of the Year. Thank you, Tim, for your hard work and commitment to making a difference for Terrebonne Parish’s foster children.”

Angel of the Year – Monique Dean

“Monique’s journey is one of perseverance, redemption, and the power of second chances. Over the past decade, she has shown what it means to transform your life and live with purpose. For the last three years, Monique has shared her story with our advocates-in-training, offering a powerful and honest perspective that touches hearts and inspires action.

“Her message of triumph through adversity provides a unique lens on addiction, reminding us all of the importance of compassion, understanding, and hope. Monique’s bravery and dedication have left a lasting impact on everyone in the CASA family.

“Thank you, Monique, for being a beacon of strength, authenticity, and inspiration. You are truly deserving of this honor!”

Courville/Mosely Service Award – Angela Breaux

No biography provided.

Since 1976, CASA of Terrebonne’s mission is to be a voice for children in foster care by advocating independently and objectively in the courts for their best interest. The organization envisions a community where every child in and beyond foster care is given the opportunity to thrive in a safe, loving, and permanent home.

Here’s to another year of making a difference, together! For more information about CASA of Terrebonne and how to get involved, please visit their Facebook page or website.