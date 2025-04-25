Cast announced for Thibodaux Playhouse’s spring production, “Heathers the Musical”

Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. is excited to present the cast of their highly-anticipated spring production, Heathers the Musical.

“Heathers the Musical is based on the cult classic 1980s movie of the same name starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. The popular movie follows the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers,” reads a description provided by Thibodaux Playhouse. “But before she can get comfortable atop the high school food chain, Veronica falls in love with the dangerously new kid JD. When Heather Chandler, the Almighty, kicks her out of the group, Veronica decides to bite the bullet and kiss Heather’s aerobicized butt… but JD has another plan for that bullet.”

Heathers the Musical opens tonight, April 25, 2025 and and will run until Sunday, May 4, 2025. Tickets are available for purchase here or by calling the Box Office at (985) 446-1896. Please be advised, this show is rated PG-15.

The cast and crew of Thibodaux Playhouse’s Heathers the Musical is as follows:

Veronica Sawyer: Siddalie Oregon

Jason 'JD' Dean: Landan Buzbee

Heather Chandler: Olivia Landry

Heather Duke: Mallory Griffin

Heather McNamara: Francis Fremin

Kurt Kelly: Beau Bernard

Ram Sweeney: Mason Brewer

Martha Dunnstock: Karsen Armstrong

Ms. Fleming: Valerie BabinRam's Dad/Beleaguered Geek: Haiden Stephenson

Kurt's Dad/Big Bud Dean/Veronica's Dad: Tylon Andras

Veronica's Mom/Young Republicanette: Emma Lodrigue

Principal Gowan/New Wave Girl: Camille Ledet

Hipster Dork/Officer McCord: Ava Hymel

Preppy: Emilie Joller

Stoner Chick: Jenna Garner

Ensemble: Tylon Andras, Ella Benoit, Ava Champagne, Jenna Garner, Ava Hymel, Emilie Joller, Camille Ledet, Caroline LeRay, Malaysia Lewis, Emma Lodrigue, Devin Miller, Grayson Rollins, Haiden Stephenson, Mackesie Vaughan

Director/Artistic Director: Mason Clark

Assistant Director/Intimacy Director: Lauren Rhodes-Charles

Stage Manager/Costumer: Melinda Adams

Music Director: Kyle Davis

Choreographer: Rikki Broussard

Sound Technician: Robert Adams

Light Design: Mason Clark, Lauren Rhodes-Charles, Kyle Davis, Kristen Rodrigue

Light Board Operator: Lauren Rhodes-Charles

Spot Light Operators: Gavin Chauvin & Alissa Griffin

Sound Board Operator/Public Relations: Trent Ledet

Photographer: Jacob Jennings

Set Design: Mason Clark & Kyle Davis

Set Construction: Melinda Adams, Anna Broussard, Gavin Chauvin, Mason Clark, Kyle Davis, Trent Ledet, Malcolm Parfait

Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. was founded in 1960 as a non-profit community theatre dedicated to producing quality entertainment for the citizens of Thibodaux, Louisiana, and the surrounding areas. Over its 65-year history, Thibodaux Playhouse has produced hundreds of shows and performed at various venues. For more information, please visit their Facebook page.