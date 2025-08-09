Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana announces Good Shepherd Award recipients for 2025

The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana, in collaboration with Bishop-Elect Simon Peter Engurait, is honored to announce Mr. and Mrs. Michael and Ginger St. Martin as the recipients of the 2025 Bishop’s Good Shepherd Award.

Each year, the Good Shepherd Award recognizes individuals who exemplify a life of faith, generosity, and unwavering commitment to the Church and the people it serves. Mike and Ginger St. Martin have long been pillars of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, touching countless lives through their selfless service and dedication to the mission of the Church.

Last week, the St. Martins were surprised with this prestigious honor at an intimate celebration surrounded by family and close friends. During the gathering, Rev. Carlos Talavera offered a heartfelt reflection on the St. Martins’ legacy of faith and generosity, noting the profound impact they’ve made in the lives of many across our Diocese.

“Mike and Ginger have consistently led with humility, love, and a deep-rooted faith that continues to inspire all of us,” said Rev. Talavera. “Their commitment to service is a true reflection of Christ’s presence in our community.”

The Bishop’s Good Shepherd Award will be formally presented to the St. Martins at the St. Joseph’s Dinner on October 30, 2025. This annual event celebrates philanthropy, service, and the mission of the Catholic Foundation in supporting the spiritual and charitable works of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.

The Catholic Foundation invites the community to join in honoring the St. Martins and celebrating their outstanding contributions at the St. Joseph’s Dinner. Learn more about the event here.