Celebrate Cajun Heritage & Music Month with Terrebonne Parish Library

Terrebonne Parish Library is thrilled to announce Cajun Heritage & Music Month, a series of free events celebrating the rich culture, music, and language of the Cajun community. Sponsored by the Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library and funded by the Jazz and Heritage Foundation Community Partnership Grant, the program features live Cajun music, dance lessons, and French language classes for all ages.

Free Live Cajun Music

Experience the soulful rhythms and melodies of Cajun music at these live performances:

January 7 : Cajun Sunrise Band & Maker’s Market (2–4 p.m., Main Library, Large Conference Room)

: Cajun Sunrise Band & Maker’s Market (2–4 p.m., Main Library, Large Conference Room) January 17 : Sauce Piquante (2–4 p.m., Main Library, Large Conference Room)

: Sauce Piquante (2–4 p.m., Main Library, Large Conference Room) January 24 : Frissons (3–5 p.m., South Regional Branch, Conference Room)

: Frissons (3–5 p.m., South Regional Branch, Conference Room) January 31: Library After Hours: Cajun Fais-Do-Do (5–8 p.m., Main Library, Large Conference Room)

Free Cajun Dance Lessons

Learn the lively steps of Cajun dance with no partner required! Join instructor Carrie D on:

January 8 & 22 (6–7 p.m., South Regional Branch, Conference Room)

Free Cajun French Lessons

Immerse yourself in the Cajun language with Traci Shafer’s classes on:

January 16, 23, & 30 (6–7 p.m., Main Library, Large Conference Room)

These events offer a unique opportunity to embrace and preserve the cultural heritage of South Louisiana. Whether you want to dance, learn the language, or simply enjoy the music, there’s something for everyone.

For more details, contact your local library branch or reach out to Stefanny at schaisson@mytpl.org.