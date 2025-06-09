Celebrate Local Heroes: Keep Louisiana Beautiful Opens Nominations for 2025 Everyday Hero Awards

Do you know someone who goes the extra mile to improve the appearance of their community? Everyday Hero Award nominations are now being accepted to recognize individuals and groups working to advance the mission work of Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB).

Selected recipients will be honored at the Everyday Hero Awards luncheon on Wednesday, September 24, at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center in Baton Rouge, held in conjunction with the annual Keep Louisiana Beautiful State Conference.

Those eligible for nomination include non-profits, KLB Affiliate organizations, businesses, professional groups, governmental agencies, civic and community organizations, schools, churches, and individual citizens.

“So many people and organizations around Louisiana are stepping up and doing so much outstanding work to help clean up our state. We need to continue the momentum we get every year from Love the Boot Week to recognize those who are instrumental in making strikes toward a cleaner Louisiana for all of us throughout the year,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “The Everyday Hero Award is a great way to recognize these people for their dedication to clean up our Sportsman’s Paradise and for going that extra mile to keep our communities litter free and beautiful.”

Anyone may submit a nomination, and multiple nominations may be submitted by the same individual. The online nomination form is available on the Everyday Hero Award webpage. The deadline for submitting a nomination is Sunday, July 27, 2025. The categories are as follows:

Photos provided by BTNEP.

Community Improvement Award – The Community Improvement Award recognizes a project, program, campaign, or initiative in alignment with the mission and work of Keep Louisiana Beautiful. The effort should demonstrate innovation, collaboration, and measurable community improvement. Eligible are for-profit and non-profit organizations, Keep Louisiana Beautiful Affiliates, schools, and civic groups.

Let Louisiana Shine Volunteer Award – The Let Louisiana Shine Award, named in celebration of Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s statewide litter prevention campaign, is presented to a passionate volunteer who has dedicated their time and energy to community enhancement efforts. They may contribute by collaborating with community organizations and stakeholders to clean up litter, beautify spaces, and contribute to an improved quality of life for their fellow residents.

Leaders Against Litter Award – The Leaders Against Litter Award recognizes a public servant who goes above and beyond the call of duty to support Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s mission to clean up and beautify our Sportsman’s Paradise. The recipient of this award inspires and empowers others to follow their lead and work towards achieving a cleaner, greener Louisiana. To be eligible, an individual must work in the public sector: police officer, firefighter, educator, librarian, government employee, elected official, etc.

Rocksey’s Young Leadership Award (Grades K-12) – Named for Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s beloved mascot, Rocksey the Raccoon, this award is presented to a student or student group in grades K-12 exemplifying environmental stewardship. They are passionate about keeping their school and community clean and beautiful. They recognize it is every citizen’s responsibility to protect the environment. Their leadership in and outside of the classroom encourages their peers to reduce waste, recycle, and pick up litter when they see it.

Collegiate Environmental Steward Award – The Collegiate Environmental Steward Award is presented to a college student or student group going above and beyond to make their campus community clean, sustainable, and beautiful. Their campus involvement and leadership have led to measurable changes and inspired others to volunteer. The recipient embodies vision, leadership, determination, and collaboration.

Outstanding Community Affiliate Award – The Outstanding Community Affiliate Award is presented to a certified Keep Louisiana Beautiful Community Affiliate that has made significant strides in the past year in making their community a cleaner, greener place to live. The recipient organization demonstrates strength in leadership by engaging key stakeholders and volunteers in collaborative initiatives with a measurable impact. The community served by the Affiliate is a better place to live thanks to the ongoing efforts of the organization.

Outstanding University Affiliate Award – The Outstanding University Affiliate Award is presented to a certified Keep Louisiana Beautiful University Affiliate that has demonstrated strong leadership and a growing presence in their campus community. Not only have the efforts of the Affiliate resulted in visible and measurable changes, but they’ve also led to a cultural shift, with more students, faculty, and staff committed to reducing waste, preventing litter, and improving the appearance of their campus.

Clean Biz Leadership Award – The Clean Biz Leadership Award is granted to an organization that has demonstrated dedication to Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s mission and has adopted operational practices to support a cleaner, greener community. The organization may have implemented policies and procedures for recycling, waste reduction, and litter prevention. The business may also support community improvement through sponsorship, volunteerism, programming, and other relevant initiatives. Eligible are for-profit and non-profit organizations of any size. Clean Biz Partnership participation is encouraged but not required for consideration.

Litter Enforcement Award – The Litter Enforcement Award recognizes a law enforcement officer who actively works to stop littering in their community. They go above and beyond to educate the public about the negative impacts of litter, and they work to bring justice to those who break the law by littering or dumping illegally. Eligible for this award are Sheriff Officers, State and Local Police Officers, LDWF agents, constables, judges, and code enforcement officers.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) is a state program under the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and the Department of Culture, Recreation, & Tourism promoting personal, corporate, and community responsibility for a clean and beautiful Louisiana.

KLB supports local communities through programs and resources for litter education, prevention, removal, enforcement, beautification, recycling, waste reduction, and sustainability initiatives. KLB is affiliated with the national organization, Keep America Beautiful, and is supported by a robust statewide network of Community Affiliates and University Affiliates.

Learn more at KeepLouisianaBeautiful.org.