Celebrating our community stories: A look at Point of Vue Magazine’s 2024 editions

Our sister publication, Point of Vue Magazine, also known as “PoV,” is a lifestyle magazine illustrating the lives, accomplishments, and unique charm of Southeast Louisiana. Featuring everything from monthly stories profiling our community’s greatest accomplishments to the best local spots to shop, Point of Vue Magazine offers something for everyone.

2024’s 12 editions of Point of Vue Magazine took readers on a journey through our region, interviewing star athletes, doctors, musicians, chefs, a Rougarou queen, local heroes, and more. Be sure to look closely– you might even see a friend or neighbor interviewed!

Missed one? Here are all the links to 2024’s publications of Point of Vue Magazine.

Point of Vue Magazine, January 2024 – “The Inspiration Issue” – Read online here.

Point of Vue Magazine, February 2024 – “Let the Good Times Roll” – Read online here.

Point of Vue, March 2024 – “What’s Cookin’?” – Read online here.

Point of Vue, April 2024 – “The Women’s Issue” – Read online here.

Point of Vue Magazine, May 2024 – “Summer Staycation” – Read online here.

Point of Vue Magazine, June 2024 – “The Health and Wellness Issue” – Read online here.

Point of Vue Magazine, July 2024 – “Honoring Our Heroes” – Read online here.

Point of Vue Magazine, August 2024 – “People’s Choice” – Read online here.

Point of Vue Magazine, September 2024 – “Capturing Colors” – Read online here.

Point of Vue Magazine, October 2024 – “Hauntingly Beautiful Creations” – Read online here.

Point of Vue Magazine, November 2024 – “Celebrating Locals” – Read online here.

Point of Vue Magazine, December 2024 – “Home for the Holidays” – Read online here.