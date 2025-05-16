Center for Traditional Louisiana Boat Building to return home to Nicholls State after Hurricane Ida loss

Nearly 4 years after losing their building to Hurricane Ida, the Center for Traditional Louisiana Boat Building has officially unveiled the site of their future location!

Nestled on the banks of Bayou Lafourche, the Center will once again call Nicholls State University in Thibodaux their home. The new facility will offer a state-of-the-art workshop, exhibition spaces, and areas designed to engage and educate visitors of all ages. The proximity to Bayou Lafourche not only honors our Cajun ancestors’ reliance on waterways but also allows integration of hands-on experiences directly related to boat building and water-based activities.

“This will become a hub of maritime activity, and we could not be happier to have it here,” said Nicholls State University President Jay Clune. “Welcome home!”

As bayous and waterways were used for transportation, fishing, trapping, and hunting for our early ancestors, wooden boat building quickly became a way of life for Cajuns in the area. In 1979, Mr. Tom Butler and Dr. John Rochelle saw the need to preserve the unique culture of Louisiana Traditional Boat Building, and began the Center on Nicholls State University’s campus– before moving to Lockport. Now, they are returning to their original roots in Thibodaux.

Before Hurricane Ida in 2021, the Center offered art classes, boat building and restoration workshops, as well as an in-depth collection of historic boats. Now, all of that will return once the Center reopens.

Photos provided.

“We envision this new location as a vibrant hub where the sounds of hammering and sawing can once again resonate, where stories of the past are shared, and where the skills and traditions of wooden boat building are kept alive for future generations,” said the Center for Traditional Louisiana Boat Building.

The Center for Traditional Louisiana Boat Building is now looking to raise $2 million to fund the new Center. If you or someone you know is interested in making a donation, please click here. For more information about the Center for Traditional Louisiana Boat Building, please visit their website.