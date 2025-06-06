Chauvin to open first-ever Splash Pad this weekend at Lagniappe Park

Chauvin’s first-ever Splash Pad will officially open to the community this weekend.

Sponsored by a statewide grant, the new Splash Pad is located in Lagniappe Park at 258 Klondyke Road in Chauvin. The new Splash Pad will kick off summer on Saturday, June 7, 2025 from 1:00 PM-5:00 PM, with special free admission to the public on this day only

“This splash pad is just the beginning of a bigger vision for our community,” said Terrebonne Recreation District 7. “And it’s coming just in time for summer!”

The Splash Pad will be open seasonally from June until August from 1:00 PM-5:00 PM daily. Admission will be $2 per child, adults free, cash only. The Splash Pad will be subject to closures for weather and routine maintenance.

The following rules must be adhered to by all users:

No Pets

No Glass Containers

No Food or Drinks

No Water Balloons or Confetti

No Skateboards, Rollerblades, Bicycles, Scooters, etc.

No Smoking Inside Splash Pad Area

No BBQ Pits or Boiling Pots

No Climbing

No Running or Roughhousing

All children under 12 must be supervised.

Swim suits and appropriate attire must always be worn, including swim diapers for toddlers.

All participants must conduct themselves in a courteous, safe, and family-friendly manner.

The district is not responsible for injuries or damage to loss of personal property.

Th district reserves the rights to refuse use to anyone.

For inquiries or maintenance concerns regarding the Splash Pad, please call (985) 856-6374. For injuries or emergencies, please call 911.