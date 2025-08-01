Check Out Louisiana Museums for free with your TPL library card

The Terrebonne Parish Library System is excited to announce its participation in the Check Out Louisiana Museums pilot program, an initiative by the State Library of Louisiana that makes cultural exploration more accessible than ever.

Through this program, Terrebonne Parish Library patrons can now “check out” an electronic pass to visit several Louisiana museums at no cost. Current participating museums include:

The Cabildo

The Presbytère

The 1850 House

The New Orleans Jazz Museum

Madame John’s Legacy

The Capitol Park Museum

The National WWII Museum

This pilot program is available exclusively to adult (5-tier) Terrebonne Parish Library cardholders. Details and participation rules may vary by parish.

“What an exciting and fun way to learn and reconnect with history. The Terrebonne Parish Library is excited to participate in this program, allowing Terrebonne residents access to these excellent museums. Partnership with the State Library of Louisiana and the museums is a win for public libraries and their patrons. Your adventure awaits with the electronic pass,” stated Mary Cosper LeBoeuf, library director.

Because this is a newly launched program, occasional adjustments may occur. Patrons are encouraged to review full program details before reserving a museum pass and to only reserve if they plan to attend.

For more information and to check out a museum pass, visit: https://library.la.gov/check-out-louisiana-museums/