City of Thibodaux announces Christmas Parade, official lighting of Peltier Park

The City of Thibodaux and the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce are excited to announce their upcoming Christmas Parade and Festival!

The parade will begin at 2:30 PM on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at the corner of Afton and Audubon on Nicholls State University’s Campus, and end at Peltier Park– with floats, walking groups, and more spreading Christmas cheer!

After the parade finishes, community members are invited to enjoy an afternoon of fun to help kick-off the holiday lighting of Peltier Park. Bring the whole family for arts and crafts, pictures with Santa, refreshments, and Broadway on Bayou Lafourche’s live musical numbers from their upcoming production of Frosty the Musical!

The event will finish with the official lighting of exquisite holiday decorations in Peltier Park beginning at 6:00 PM, and everyone is welcome to walk or drive through the park to view the displays.

For more information, please visit the City of Thibodaux on Facebook.