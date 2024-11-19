City of Thibodaux announces official completion of Canal Boulevard Roundabout

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), LA Contracting, and the City of Thibodaux are excited to announce the completion of the new roundabout on Canal Boulevard.

All lanes are open and the roundabout if fully functional. The City of Thibodaux would like to thank DOTD and LA Contracting for their dedication and hard work as well as the residents of Thibodaux for being patient during the roundabout construction which took about 18 months to complete.

While there is a small roundabout on the Nicholls State University campus, this is the first roundabout of its size in Thibodaux. It features 15 entry and exit points. Pedestrian crosswalks are incorporated into the design, and pedestrians have the right of way. Bicycle traffic is also welcome.

The City of Thibodaux has published an educational flyers to ensure the public understands the proper use of roundabouts. See below:

To stay up-to-date about the Canal Boulevard Roundabout and other local construction projects, please visit the City of Thibodaux on Facebook.