Coastal Landmark: Oleander Hotel in Grand Isle nominated for National Historic Register

Restore Grand Isle is excited to announce a major milestone in the effort to preserve the historic Oleander Hotel—the nomination for its inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places has been approved by the Louisiana State Review Committee. The nomination now moves to the National Park Service in Washington, D.C., for final review, the last step in the designation process.

This historic nomination has been led by Allyson Hinz with the Tulane School of Architecture and Built Environment historic preservation department, who has dedicated significant time and effort to researching and writing the nomination in collaboration with Restore Grand Isle.

“I want to thank Allyson Hinz and Restore Grand Isle for their commitment to this project and to our island. Their dedication to preserving our history and securing the Oleander Hotel’s future is an incredible gift to our community,” said Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle. “This recognition will help us in our mission to save this important piece of Grand Isle’s past and ensure it plays a role in our future.”

Being listed on the National Register will be a huge step forward in the mission to save and restore the Oleander Hotel. The designation will open doors for preservation funding, tax credits, and additional resources to help ensure this nearly century-old landmark remains a part of Grand Isle’s history for generations to come.

The Oleander Hotel, built in 1929, played a crucial role in Grand Isle’s development. It symbolized modern progress for the island, bringing electricity, radios, and telephones to the area in a time of rapid change. Today, the goal is to restore and repurpose the hotel as a visitor and cultural center, ensuring that its legacy lives on as a community landmark.

While the National Register nomination is a major win, the work is far from over. Fundraising continues to purchase and restore the Oleander Hotel, and a generous $100,000 donation has recently been made by an anonymous donor. With this contribution, the organization is nearing the halfway mark of their $400,000 fundraising goal.

“The restoration of this building is going to be a cornerstone of the town’s recovery and revitalization,” continued Mayor Camardelle. “We want to thank this anonymous donor and hope others come forward to make this project a reality.”

Visit restoregrandisle.com/oleander-hotel to learn more, donate, and help spread the word. Every contribution—big or small—brings us closer to saving this essential piece of Louisiana’s coastal heritage.