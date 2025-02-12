Coastal Louisiana Congressman urges President Trump to levy strict tariffs on foreign seafood

Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) recently delivered an official letter to President Trump, requesting tariffs and increased trade enforcement for seafood imports from China, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

“Domestic shrimpers, fishermen, and crawfish producers in Louisiana and across the country face significant challenges competing against foreign seafood industries that are heavily subsidized and engage in illegal dumping into the United States,” Congressman Higgins wrote. “These unrighteous trade practices artificially drive down prices, disrupt fair market conditions, and threaten the livelihoods of hardworking American seafood producers. Without strong and consistent intervention, our seafood industry will remain vulnerable to these illegal trade tactics that erode the competitive market.

The Southern Shrimp Alliance, representing the U.S. shrimp industry across eight states–including Louisiana–offers the following response:

“Representative Higgins has led the fight to get the FDA to destroy shrimp imports that violate our health standards,” said John Williams, executive director of the Southern Shrimp Alliance. “American shrimpers are grateful to him for bringing the issue to President Trump’s attention and for proposing additional tariffs of up to 100 percent. We welcome Representative Higgins’s call to utilize tariffs and trade enforcement actions to level the playing field.”

The U.S. shrimp industry is facing a financial crisis. According to NOAA Fisheries, the total value of shrimp fishermen’s catch fell from $522 million in 2021 to $268 million in 2023 and remained close to this level in 2024. With nearly half of the value of the fishery wiped out in a short timeframe, many multi-generational, family-owned small fishing businesses are failing.

In 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) refused eighty-one (81) entry lines of shrimp because of antibiotics, the most since 2016. A majority of these entry-line refusals involved shrimp exported from India (31) or Vietnam (18). Combined, India and Vietnam supplied about half of all U.S. shrimp imports (42.3% and 7.2% respectively). Farm-raised imported shrimp supply more than 90% of the total U.S. shrimp market.

The remaining thirty-two (32) entry lines of shrimp refused for banned antibiotics by the FDA in 2024 were for shrimp exported from China (18), Bangladesh (6), Ecuador (2), Thailand (2), Hong Kong (1), Japan (1), Malaysia (1), and Indonesia (1).

Both the EU and Japan also find India and Vietnam to be the largest offenders. However, the volume of findings are less because the EU addresses the enhanced risk presented by shipments of contaminated Indian shrimp by requiring that 100% of all shipments be tested prior to exportation and that 50% of all shipments be tested at importation, which is destroyed if contaminated. The FDA tests 0.1% of seafood for contamination.

"I respectfully urge your administration to use all available enforcement tools, such as imposing antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD), implementing stricter testing protocols, and taking decisive actions, including levying tariffs of up to 100% or destroying shipments that fail to meet U.S. health standards, to ensure a level playing field for American producers. Implementing these measures will protect the competitiveness and integrity of our domestic market and help the economy and culture of our coastal communities."

