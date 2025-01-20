Cold weather forces bridge closures in Terrebonne Parish

Terrebonne Parish officials have announced updates regarding bridge operations due to the approaching cold weather.

The Dulac Pontoon Bridge will close to vehicle traffic tonight, January 20, at 10 p.m. and remain closed until further notice. Additionally, all Parish movable bridge operations will be suspended starting at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21. These bridges will remain open for emergency vehicle traffic throughout the weather event.

Residents are advised to avoid using any bridges once winter precipitation begins, as conditions could become hazardous.

Stay tuned for further updates as the situation evolves.